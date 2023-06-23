News
Rediff.com  » News » Crew hears flier speak of 'hijack' on phone, has him arrested

Crew hears flier speak of 'hijack' on phone, has him arrested

Source: PTI
June 23, 2023 13:46 IST
The Mumbai police have arrested a male passenger after a crew member of a Delhi-bound flight from Mumbai heard him talking about 'hijacking' on phone, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, he said.

 

"A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a male passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were also alerted," the police official said.

It has come to light that the accused is mentally unstable and has been undergoing medical treatment since 2021, he said.

A first information report (FIR) under section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the passenger, he said.

Source: PTI
 
