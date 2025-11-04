HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Scare on Akasa Air flight as passenger tries to open emergency exit

Scare on Akasa Air flight as passenger tries to open emergency exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 04, 2025 12:06 IST

x

A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after he allegedly tried to open the aircraft's emergency exit before take-off, officials said on Tuesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy @AkasaAir/X

The incident took place aboard flight QP 1497, which was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 6.45 pm on Monday from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

As the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway, the passenger, Sujit Singh, a resident of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, attempted to open the emergency exit, police said.

 

Following an alert from the cabin crew, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and brought the aircraft back to the apron.

Security personnel escorted all passengers off the plane and took Sujit Singh into custody for questioning, the police said.

Phoolpur Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh said the passenger told investigators that he tried to open the exit "out of curiosity."

Sujit Singh has been booked, the officer said.

The flight departed for Mumbai at around 7.45 pm after security clearance.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

AI San Francisco-Delhi flight diverts to Mongolia due to snag
AI San Francisco-Delhi flight diverts to Mongolia due to snag
Indian youth stabs passengers with fork on Lufthansa flight
Indian youth stabs passengers with fork on Lufthansa flight
Did Tejasvi Surya open emergency exit? IndiGo silent
Did Tejasvi Surya open emergency exit? IndiGo silent
Jeddah-Hy'bad IndiGo flight diverted after 'human bomb' threat
Jeddah-Hy'bad IndiGo flight diverted after 'human bomb' threat
Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport
Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Most Expensive Streets In The World

webstory image 2

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

webstory image 3

10 High-Fibre Recipes For A Healthier You

VIDEOS

Elaborate arrangements to be made for Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath Temple CEO1:58

Elaborate arrangements to be made for Dev Deepawali in...

Smog chokes Delhi-NCR as AQI stays in Very Poor range, visibility low near Akshardham1:00

Smog chokes Delhi-NCR as AQI stays in Very Poor range,...

J&K s Handloom & Handicraft Dept organized To Your Artisan Drive for promoting arts & crafts5:25

J&K s Handloom & Handicraft Dept organized To Your...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO