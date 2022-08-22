News
Rediff.com  » News » Floods, Landslides Hobble Himachal

Floods, Landslides Hobble Himachal

By Rediff News Bureau
August 22, 2022 12:15 IST
Glimpses of the devastation caused by flash floods in Himachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: A collapsed portion of the railway bridge over the Chakki river in Dharamsala, August 20, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Flood waters surge through a street after a cloudburst in Mcleodganj near Dharamsala. Photograph: PTI

 

IMAGE: Residents of Bariyala village cross a broken road on a makeshift bridge. Photograph: ANI

 

IMAGE: Residents of Bariyala wade through gushing waters. Photograph: ANI

 

IMAGE: A landslide shut National Highway 5 at Kandaghat in Solan district. Photograph: ANI

 

IMAGE: Roads in the Mandi region were blocked after heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI

 

IMAGE: Water-logged roads in Mandi. Photograph: ANI

 

IMAGE: The Kullu-Sainj road was closed due to landslides. Photograph: ANI

 

IMAGE: A landslide in Dharamsala. Photograph: ANI
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
