News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Uttarakhand

Heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Uttarakhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2022 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand caused a surge in streams that damaged buildings and shops while landslides in the hills blocked national highways and a number of rural motor roads on Thursday.

IMAGE: Landslide due to heavy rain in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

A swirling stream in Khablisera village washed away eight shops in Uttarkashi district in the early hours on Thursday, the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) here said.

Overnight excessive rains completely damaged three houses at Agarchatti village near Gairsain in Chamoli district. Mud and slush also gushed into eight houses in Agarchatti, it said.

 

However, no casualties were reported from anywhere.

Badkot and Purola in Uttarkashi district received 88 mm and 84 mm of rain, respectively while the district headquarters received 70 mm of rain. Chamoli gauged 62 mm of rain.

National highways leading to the Himalayan shrines of Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri were blocked by debris following landslides at different points, the SEOC said.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway (NH) was blocked at Narkota, Rishikesh-Yamunotri NH at Kharadi and Dabarkot and the Rishikesh-Gangotri NH at Ratudi-Sera, Bandarkot and Naitala, it said.

Tanakapur-Champawat-Ghaat national highway in Campawat district and Tyuni-Chakrata-Tehri-Maletha national highway in Dehradun district were also blocked by rubble at several places.

Steps are on to open all the blocked national highways, the emergency centre said.

More than 160 rural roads in different districts were also blocked, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
SEE: Amarnath Cloudburst Rescue
SEE: Amarnath Cloudburst Rescue
''Glacier burst' is unknown to scientists'
''Glacier burst' is unknown to scientists'
Monsoon may see brief lull in already-deficient states
Monsoon may see brief lull in already-deficient states
Delhi to strictly enforce mask fines amid Covid spike
Delhi to strictly enforce mask fines amid Covid spike
Uttam's Take: Nitish Babu Walks Out!
Uttam's Take: Nitish Babu Walks Out!
Laal Singh Chaddha Review
Laal Singh Chaddha Review
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Explained: What caused the Chamoli disaster?

Explained: What caused the Chamoli disaster?

PIX: Flash Floods At Amarnath Yatra

PIX: Flash Floods At Amarnath Yatra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances