Why Thane Court Acquitted Five In Trafficking Case

A Thane court acquitted five men accused of human trafficking, citing critical failures in the prosecution's case, including the non-examination of key witnesses and victims.
Key Points
- Thane court acquits five men accused of human trafficking due to a weak prosecution case.
- Key witnesses, including the victims and the police officer who laid the trap, were not examined.
- The court highlighted significant failures in the police investigation and prosecution's presentation of evidence.
- The prosecution relied heavily on a 'bogus customer' whose testimony was deemed unreliable.
- The court emphasised that it cannot fill gaps in a weak prosecution, even in cases of serious social menace like human trafficking.
A Thane court has acquitted five men charged with human trafficking and running a flesh trade, citing a "grave and fatal lacuna" in the prosecution's case, including the non-examination of key witnesses and the victims.
While acknowledging the social menace of human trafficking, Additional Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale, in the order on April 21, emphasised that the court cannot fill gaps in a weak prosecution.
Failures in Police Investigation
The case originated from a police raid conducted on December 29, 2020, at a hotel in the Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district, where two women - one from Bangladesh and another from West Bengal - were rescued from commercial sexual exploitation.
The court, however, highlighted significant failures in the police investigation and the prosecution's presentation.
Critical Witness Not Examined
The non-examination of a police officer, who laid the trap to apprehend the accused is the most critical witness, is a "grave and fatal lacuna" in the prosecution's case, the judge observed.
Victim Testimony Crucial
In a case of trafficking, the testimony of the victims is of cardinal importance. Their non-examination deprives the prosecution of the most direct and natural evidence available, the court said.
Unreliable Witness Testimony
The prosecution's case relied heavily on a "bogus customer", who turned hostile, testifying that he never participated in a raid or signed any panchanama as a willing witness.
"The prosecution case rests on the testimony of the complainant police officer and a repeated police panch...Such a witness occupies a peculiar position: he is neither an independent panch, nor an independent customer. His deposition requires the strictest scrutiny," the court observed.
It also pointed out that the hotel owners were not charge-sheeted, leaving only lower-level employees to face trial.
The inadequacy of the evidence in the present case is not a mere technical deficiency, it collectively renders the prosecution's case insufficient to sustain a conviction. The accused are entitled to the benefit of doubt, the court said.
It ordered the immediate discharge of bail bonds of the accused -- Vijay Balkrushna Kadam, Vijay Dwarka Yadav, Vijay Khushiyal Saw, Shambhu Siddheshwar Saw and Satish Mahabala Shetty -- acquitting them of all charges under Section 370(3) (human trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.