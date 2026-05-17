Five Arrested In Kishtwar Sacrilege Case

Jammu and Kashmir police have successfully solved a sacrilege case in Kishtwar, leading to the arrest of five individuals and a call for communal harmony.

Key Points Police in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, have solved a sacrilege case.

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the sacrilege incident.

A special investigation team was formed to investigate the sacrilege case reported on May 8.

A sharp-edged weapon used in the crime was recovered from the accused.

Authorities appeal for communal harmony and warn against disturbing peace.

Police have solved a sacrilege case reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and arrested five people allegedly involved in the crime, officials said.

According to police, Chatroo police station received information regarding an act of sacrilege on May 8, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Investigation Leads to Arrests in Sacrilege Case

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, said that a special investigation team headed by Chatroo station house officer, Inspector Rishi Kumar, was constituted.

During the investigation, several suspects were rounded up for questioning. Technical evidence, along with human intelligence inputs were analysed, leading to the identification of the main accused, he said.

The accused arrested on May 15 were identified as Sajjad Hussain, son of Ghulam Rasool; Din Mohammad, son of Ghulam Hassan; Mohammad Ramzan, son of Abdul Aziz; Ghulam Hassan, son of Mumma Rather; and Mohammad Ismail, son of Bashir Ahmed. All of them were residents of Kawath Drubeel in Mughalmaidan tehsil.

Weapon Recovered, Appeal for Peace

The SSP said that a sharp-edged weapon involved in the incident was recovered following the disclosure of the accused persons.

He appealed to the public to maintain communal harmony and refrain from indulging in or supporting any act that hurts the sentiments of any religious community.

He added that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the district.