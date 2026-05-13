Two Arrested For Aiding Jaish Terrorists In Kishtwar

In Jammu and Kashmir, police have arrested two individuals in Kishtwar for allegedly providing critical logistical support to foreign Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists, highlighting ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks in the region.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Two individuals arrested in Kishtwar for aiding Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists.

The arrested individuals provided logistical support and shelter to foreign terrorists.

One of the arrested was a government school teacher.

The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror network in the region.

Police reiterate zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and its supporters.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two individuals for allegedly providing logistical support and shelter to foreign members of terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad's Saifullah group in Kishtwar district, officials said.

The arrested persons were Mashkoor Ahmed, a resident of Beighpora Singhpora who worked as a government school teacher, and Maneer Ahmed, a resident of Bandeyan Naidgam.

Crackdown on Terrorist Support Networks

The arrests came as part of the authorities' ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror network in the region.

On February 22, the Army gunned down three terrorists of Jaish-e-Muhammad's Saifullah group in Chatroo. The terror group had been operating in the upper reaches of the Kishtwar-Doda belt.

"In a decisive operation against anti-national elements, police have arrested key accused providing aid to foreign terrorists at a hideout in the Singhpora-Chatroo area of Kishtwar," a police spokesperson said.

Details of the Arrests and Charges

He said the arrests were made during an operation in connection with a case registered at Chatroo police station in March.

The case was filed under Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 109 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) and 148 (armed with deadly weapon) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities), 16 (punishment for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy, preparation for terrorist act), 19 (punishment for harbouring terrorists) and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act.

Investigation and Zero-Tolerance Policy

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Kumar said investigations led to the arrest of Mashkoor Ahmed, who was employed as a teacher in the School Education Department.

He said the accused was directly involved in facilitating a hideout for foreign terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo, thereby providing logistical assistance to terror operatives active in the region.

He said Maneer Ahmed had been arrested earlier for similar offences.

Police said further investigation is underway to detect and dismantle the wider network involved in supporting terrorist activities in the district.

Reiterating its "zero-tolerance policy" against terrorism and supporters of terrorism, police warned of strict action against individuals found aiding anti-national activities.

According to security forces, six Pakistan-backed terrorists were killed in Kishtwar-Udhampur in February this year.