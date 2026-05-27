Five Arrested After Ruckus At Samajwadi MLA's Residence In Amethi

Amethi police have arrested five people following a violent incident at the home of a Samajwadi Party MLA, involving allegations of assault and death threats.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points Five individuals have been arrested in Amethi for allegedly causing a disturbance at the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Maharaji Prajapati.

The incident reportedly involved death threats, assault, and disruption at the MLA's home in Awas Vikas Colony.

A police case has been registered against 10 named individuals and 24 unidentified persons based on a complaint filed by the MLA's son.

The dispute reportedly originated from a social media argument between supporters of the MLA.

Police have deployed personnel at the MLA's residence as a precautionary security measure.

Police have arrested five persons on Wednesday for allegedly creating a ruckus, issuing death threats to family members and assaulting people at the residence of a woman MLA from Samajwadi Party here, police said.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Tuesday at the residence of MLA Maharaji Prajapati, wife of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, in the Awas Vikas Colony, they said.

Details of the Complaint and Police Response

Police have registered a case against 10 named persons and 24 unidentified individuals in this regard based on a complaint filed by her son, Anurag Prajapati.

Amethi Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Mishra said police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the alleged attack, but the accused had fled by then.

Social Media Dispute as a Trigger

He said a preliminary probe revealed that the dispute stemmed from an argument on social media between the supporters of the MLA, Dheeraj Pal and Sher Bahadur Yadav, over certain comments posted online.

According to the complaint, Sher Bahadur Yadav and Jai Singh Yadav, along with more than three dozen people, allegedly reached the MLA's residence in three vehicles and created a ruckus.

Allegations of Abuse and Intimidation

The complainant alleged that the accused abused Maharaji Prajapati, her husband Gayatri Prajapati and other family members, issued death threats and assaulted people present at the house.

The accused also snatched the mobile phones from the women in the house to stop them from filming videos, her son alleged in his complaint.

Legal Action and Arrests

Police have filed a case against Jai Singh Yadav and others under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(2) (rioting), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult) of the BNS and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police Saravanan T said that five persons have been arrested in this regard, and a search is on to arrest others.

Police have arrested Balram Yadav, Sher Bahadur Yadav, Manupal, Dharamraj Yadav and Vipin Yadav.

The atmosphere at the MLA's residence is completely peaceful. However, police personnel have been deployed there as a precautionary security measure, the SP said.