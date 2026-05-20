Police Investigate Death Threat To Samajwadi Party MP

Police in Agra are investigating a death threat allegedly sent to Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman via WhatsApp, raising concerns about political intimidation.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Key Points Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman allegedly received a death threat via WhatsApp call and message.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The MP claims to have received previous threats and alleges delayed police response.

Police are examining the source of the threatening messages as part of their investigation.

Police have registered a case in connection with an alleged death threat received by Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman through a WhatsApp call and message, officials said on Wednesday.

Police Investigation Launched

According to police, a case has been registered against an unidentified person at Hariparvat police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation has been initiated.

Suman said he received the alleged death threat through a WhatsApp call on March 5, 2026, following which threatening and abusive messages were also sent from a mobile number via WhatsApp.

MP Alleges Previous Threats and Delayed Response

The MP alleged that he had earlier received threats several times through social media platforms and had lodged a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police on March 8.

He claimed that police registered the FIR only after nearly two-and-a-half months, which, according to him, reflected a lack of seriousness on the part of the authorities.

Suman also alleged that police action had remained lax in connection with an attack on his residence in 2025.

Investigation Underway

Police sources said details of the number from which the threatening messages were sent were being examined and further action would be taken based on the findings.