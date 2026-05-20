HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Investigate Death Threat To Samajwadi Party MP

Police Investigate Death Threat To Samajwadi Party MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 15:43 IST

x

Police in Agra are investigating a death threat allegedly sent to Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman via WhatsApp, raising concerns about political intimidation.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman allegedly received a death threat via WhatsApp call and message.
  • Police have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • The MP claims to have received previous threats and alleges delayed police response.
  • Police are examining the source of the threatening messages as part of their investigation.

Police have registered a case in connection with an alleged death threat received by Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman through a WhatsApp call and message, officials said on Wednesday.

Police Investigation Launched

According to police, a case has been registered against an unidentified person at Hariparvat police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation has been initiated.

 

Suman said he received the alleged death threat through a WhatsApp call on March 5, 2026, following which threatening and abusive messages were also sent from a mobile number via WhatsApp.

MP Alleges Previous Threats and Delayed Response

The MP alleged that he had earlier received threats several times through social media platforms and had lodged a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police on March 8.

He claimed that police registered the FIR only after nearly two-and-a-half months, which, according to him, reflected a lack of seriousness on the part of the authorities.

Suman also alleged that police action had remained lax in connection with an attack on his residence in 2025.

Investigation Underway

Police sources said details of the number from which the threatening messages were sent were being examined and further action would be taken based on the findings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Karni Sena workers attack SP MP's house in Agra over Rana Sanga remarks
Karni Sena workers attack SP MP's house in Agra over Rana Sanga remarks
Rajasthan man threatens to behead colleague for backing Nupur, held
Rajasthan man threatens to behead colleague for backing Nupur, held
IS 'threatens to kill' BJP MLA Sangeet Som
IS 'threatens to kill' BJP MLA Sangeet Som
Yogi gets death threat over emergency WhatsApp helpline
Yogi gets death threat over emergency WhatsApp helpline
'Will kill you with AK-47': Sanjay Raut gets death threat
'Will kill you with AK-47': Sanjay Raut gets death threat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Rome Witnesses a 'Melodi' Moment as Meloni Welcomes Modi2:55

Rome Witnesses a 'Melodi' Moment as Meloni Welcomes Modi

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet5:10

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet

Xi Jinping welcomes Vladimir Putin in Beijing3:40

Xi Jinping welcomes Vladimir Putin in Beijing

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO