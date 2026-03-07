HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » One Dead, Five Rescued After Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Kochi

One Dead, Five Rescued After Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Kochi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2026 21:32 IST

x

A tragic fishing boat accident near Kochi resulted in the death of one fisherman, prompting a rescue operation and an ongoing investigation into the cause of the capsize.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A fishing boat, St Xavier, capsized off the coast of Puthuvypeen near Kochi.
  • One fisherman, Renjan (62) from Alappuzha district, died from injuries sustained during the incident.
  • Five other crew members were rescued by fishermen in another boat.
  • The cause of the boat capsize is currently under investigation by the Fort Kochi Coastal Police Station.
  • Authorities are planning to recover the capsized fishing boat soon.

A man died and five others were rescued after a fishing boat capsized off Puthuvypeen here on Saturday, coastal police said.

According to police, the fishing boat St Xavier capsized near Puthuvypeen soon after it set out at around 5 am.

 

A rescue operation was immediately launched and all the crew members were pulled out of the water by fishermen in another boat, they said.

However, one of the fishermen, identified as Renjan (62) of Neerkunnam in Alappuzha district, sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he later died, police added.

Investigation into the Boat Capsize

Police said the reason for the mishap could not be immediately ascertained.

An attempt to recover the boat will be launched soon, they said.

Statements of the rescued fishermen are being recorded as part of the investigation.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Fort Kochi Coastal Police Station.

The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Survives Suicide Attempt
Kerala Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Survives Suicide Attempt
Two Arrested in Kerala Migrant Worker Murder
Two Arrested in Kerala Migrant Worker Murder
Five Odisha Students Drown in Koraput and Mayurbhanj Districts
Five Odisha Students Drown in Koraput and Mayurbhanj Districts
Uttarakhand Man Drowns in Maharashtra Lake
Uttarakhand Man Drowns in Maharashtra Lake
Man Attacked by Wild Elephant in Kulathupuzha, Kerala
Man Attacked by Wild Elephant in Kulathupuzha, Kerala

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO