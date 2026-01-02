HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Guwahati, Howrah

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Guwahati, Howrah

By SABIR NISHAT
January 02, 2026 18:46 IST

'The sleeper variant is designed for long-distance journeys, with modern berths, improved interiors and enhanced safety features.'

IMAGE: A view of the prototype rake of a Vande Bharat Sleeper during a trial run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central railway station. Photographs: ANI Photo

The New Year has brought another major boost for Assam, with the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper train set to operate from Guwahati to Kolkata, strengthening long-distance rail connectivity from the north east.

The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will run between Guwahati and Howrah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train in the coming days, with the inauguration likely around January 17-18, railway sources said.

Officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway said the Guwahati-Kolkata sector was selected keeping in mind high passenger demand and the need for a comfortable overnight travel option.

"This will be the first Vande Bharat sleeper service in the country, and Guwahati has been chosen as the originating station considering the strategic and passenger importance of the north east," a Northeast Frontier Railway official said.

 

Another railway official said the new train would significantly enhance passenger comfort.

"The sleeper variant is designed for long-distance journeys, with modern berths, improved interiors and enhanced safety features. It will offer a premium yet practical option for overnight travel between Assam and Kolkata," the official said.

Fares for the service are expected to be competitive. The 3AC fare from Guwahati to Howrah is likely to be around Rs 2,300, including food.

The 2AC fare may be approximately Rs 3,000, while First AC tickets are expected to cost around Rs 3,600.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the development and expressed his gratitude to the Centre.

'I express my gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodiji for approving India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Guwahati-Kolkata which will greatly cater to passengers of both states,' Sarma posted on X.

Once operational, the train is expected to be a game-changer for passengers travelling between Assam and eastern India, further cementing Guwahati's role as the rail hub of the region.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

