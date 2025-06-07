What Makes J&K's Vande Bharat One Of A Kind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025 inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express train in Jammu and Kashmir, flagging it off from Katra in Jammu to Srinagar after the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).
This marks the first time the Kashmir Valley is connected year-round by rail to the rest of India.
Previously, trains only operated within the Valley (Banihal to Baramulla) and in the Jammu region (Jammu-Udhampur-Katra), but no direct rail link existed between the two.
The new Vande Bharat train is custom-built for Himalayan winter conditions, includes heated windscreens, thermally insulated lavatories, and advanced sub-zero heating systems.
The train can operate in temperatures as low as -20°C.
Travel time between Katra and Srinagar has been reduced to just 3 hours, cutting the journey by 2 to 3 hours.
Modi also flagged off a return train from Srinagar to Katra, and regular operations begin today, June 7.
Once the redevelopment of Jammu Tawi station is complete, the route will extend further south.
This was Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, highlighting the project's political and strategic importance.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff