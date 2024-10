The Integral Coach Factory unveiled its first Vande Bharat train rake with AC sleeper coaches for long distances involving night travel.

ICF has been manufacturing Vande Bharat Express trains since 2018. 77 such trains are so far in operation across the country.

IMAGE: The new Vande Bharat train. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An inside view of the rake.

