OTT Shows Are Driving North East Tourism

Cities across the north east have recorded significant year-on-year growth in air traffic, pointing to a clear link between screen exposure and travel intent.

IMAGE: A lush green tea garden in Bodoland. Photograph: Palashranjan Bhaumick for Rediff

India's travel map was quietly redrawn in 2025, driven not just by better connectivity or lower fares, but by stories on screen and a growing appetite for culture-led experiences.

From the north east emerging as a surprise favourite among young travellers to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities seeing a surge in demand, new travel patterns are reshaping how Indians choose their destinations.

The release of high-profile streaming shows and their subsequent seasons has emerged as an unexpected driver of domestic travel in 2025, with India's north eastern states witnessing a sharp surge in flight bookings, particularly among young travellers.

Industry data suggests that destinations showcased or culturally echoed in popular series such as Paatal Lok Season 2 and The Family Man Season 3 have seen renewed interest, translating into measurable growth in travel demand.

Streaming shows spark travel curiosity

Travel experts tracking consumer behaviour say screen-led discovery is increasingly influencing destination choices.

According to one industry observer, visual storytelling has a powerful recall value, especially among younger audiences, often triggering travel decisions soon after a show gains popularity.

Cities across the north east have recorded significant year-on-year growth in air traffic, pointing to a clear link between screen exposure and travel intent.

Dimapur emerged as the biggest gainer, registering a 77 per cent rise in flight bookings, followed by Agartala at 48 per cent.

North east sees sharp rise in flight bookings

Key regional hubs have also seen strong momentum. Guwahati and Imphal recorded a 44 per cent increase each, while Itanagar saw bookings grow by 42 per cent.

Travel specialists say this rise reflects a broader shift towards experiential travel, with first-time visitors eager to explore regions that feel culturally rich and less commercialised.

Youth driving culture-led travel choices

Industry voices note that younger travellers are no longer satisfied with checklist tourism.

One travel expert points out that many in their 20s and early 30s are actively seeking destinations that allow them to engage with local communities, food habits and everyday culture, rather than just iconic landmarks.

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma in The Family Man Season 3.

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities gain momentum

The shift is not limited to the North east. Across India, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are steadily reshaping the country's travel landscape in 2025.

Destinations such as Rishikesh, Indore, Nagpur, Bhopal and Lucknow are emerging as strong demand centres across flights, trains and intercity bus networks.

IMAGE: A busy Christmas street in Shillong. Photograph: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff

Buses, trains and flights see strong growth

According to transport and mobility experts, improved infrastructure and better connectivity are making shorter, more frequent trips viable.

One analyst observes that metro-to-emerging city bus routes alone have seen nearly 80 per cent year-on-year growth, indicating that travellers are increasingly comfortable exploring beyond traditional metro circuits.

IMAGE: A beautiful view of the Ganga in Rishikesh. Photograph: Archana Masih/Rediff

How culture and aspiration are redefining travel in 2025

Experts believe these trends reflect a deeper change in the way Indians perceive travel.

Rather than being driven purely by holidays or luxury, travel in 2025 is closely tied to aspiration, identity and cultural curiosity.

From streaming-inspired journeys to the north east to the rising appeal of smaller cities with strong local character, domestic travel is becoming more decentralised, experience-led and reflective of a generation eager to connect with the country in new ways.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff