First Time In Kashmir, Board Exams In March

Like other parts of the country, the board examinations in Kashmir will be held in March.

The Jammu and Kashmir government started a March session for students for examinations from this year instead of the November session.

In August last year, the government shifted the academic session to March in sync with the National Education Policy.

The board exam in soft zone areas for Class 10 begin on March 9, Class 11 on March 6 and Class 12 on Mach 4, 2023.

in hard zone areas -- indicating parts of the Kashmir valley where the temperatures are lower -- the board exams for Class 10 will start on April 11, Class 11 on April 10 and Slass 12 on April 8, 2023.

Over 63,500 students appeared for the matriculation examination in Kashmir.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com