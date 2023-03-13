News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » First Time In Kashmir, Board Exams In March

First Time In Kashmir, Board Exams In March

By REDIFF NEWS
March 13, 2023 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Like other parts of the country, the board examinations in Kashmir will be held in March.

The Jammu and Kashmir government started a March session for students for examinations from this year instead of the November session.

In August last year, the government shifted the academic session to March in sync with the National Education Policy.

The board exam in soft zone areas for Class 10 begin on March 9, Class 11 on March 6 and Class 12 on Mach 4, 2023.

in hard zone areas -- indicating parts of the Kashmir valley where the temperatures are lower -- the board exams for Class 10 will start on April 11, Class 11 on April 10 and Slass 12 on April 8, 2023.

Over 63,500 students appeared for the matriculation examination in Kashmir.

 

All photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Want A Snowfight?
Want A Snowfight?
Asia's First Igloo Restaurant Is In....
Asia's First Igloo Restaurant Is In....
STUNNING! Train Passes Through Snow
STUNNING! Train Passes Through Snow
How Ashwin and Jadeja complement each other
How Ashwin and Jadeja complement each other
2 Hindu outfit men held for assaulting migrants in TN
2 Hindu outfit men held for assaulting migrants in TN
Pehla Pehla Pyar Behind Ananya-Aditya's Chemistry?
Pehla Pehla Pyar Behind Ananya-Aditya's Chemistry?
Challenging to play WTC final right after IPL: Dravid
Challenging to play WTC final right after IPL: Dravid
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tourists Enjoy Winter Wonderland

Tourists Enjoy Winter Wonderland

The sunshine story from Kashmir

The sunshine story from Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances