HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh Mela begins

Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh Mela begins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 09:23 IST

x

The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced at Sangam --- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers --- on Monday with more than 40 lakh people from different walks of life taking the first holy dip.

IMAGE: Devotees take the first dip in Sangam on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Photographs: Prayagraj District Administration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Maha Kumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.

"So far, more than 40 lakh people have taken a dip," Maha Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand told PTI.

 

Speaking about the significance of 'Paush Purnima', Ashutosh Varshney, the convenor of Prayagraj-based NGO Ram Naam Bank, said the occasion occurs on the 15th day of 'Shukla Paksh' in the Hindu calendar month of 'Paush'.

It also marks the initiation of 'Kalpvasa', a period of intense spiritual practice and devotion observed by pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela, he added.

The holy city of Prayagraj is now welcoming saints, seers, pilgrims, devotees and citizens from different walks of life.

Nearly 50 lakh devotees took a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday, a day ahead of the 'Paush Purnima', the authorities said.

Earlier on Saturday, 33 lakh devotees visited the Mela to bathe in the Sangam, Director Information Shishir said, adding over 85 lakh people had bathed in the river in the past two days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Yogi Surveys Prep For Maha Kumbh Mela
Yogi Surveys Prep For Maha Kumbh Mela
Maha Kumbh Mela: Meet the seer who has not bathed for 32 yrs
Maha Kumbh Mela: Meet the seer who has not bathed for 32 yrs
Govt hopes to put Maha Kumbh Mela on global tourism map
Govt hopes to put Maha Kumbh Mela on global tourism map
35 cr pilgrims may attend Maha Kumbh Mela: UP govt
35 cr pilgrims may attend Maha Kumbh Mela: UP govt
13-year-old girl becomes sadhvi at Maha Kumbh Mela
13-year-old girl becomes sadhvi at Maha Kumbh Mela

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Special Recipes For Lohri, Sankranti And Pongal

webstory image 2

Happy Birthday Tintin!

webstory image 3

5 Leftover Foods DANGEROUS Unless Reheated, Like Rice!

VIDEOS

Women devotees perform sacred Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj4:06

Women devotees perform sacred Ganga Aarti at the Triveni...

'Searching for Moksha', Brazilian devotee takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh2:55

'Searching for Moksha', Brazilian devotee takes holy dip...

Shocking! Miscreants cut udders of cows in Bengaluru3:44

Shocking! Miscreants cut udders of cows in Bengaluru

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD