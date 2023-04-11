News
Mumbai police detains 16-year-old boy for threat to kill Salman

Mumbai police detains 16-year-old boy for threat to kill Salman

Source: PTI
April 11, 2023 13:10 IST
The Mumbai police have detained a 16-year-old boy from neighbouring Thane district for calling the police control room and allegedly threatening to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan speaks at the trailer launch of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Mumbai, April 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The main control room of Mumbai police received the call on Monday.

The police then started an investigation and with technical help tracked the number from which the call was made to Shahapur in Thane district, located 70 km from Mumbai, the official said.

A police team went to Shahapur where they found that a 16-year-old boy had made the threat call, he said.       

 

The boy, who hails from Rajasthan, was detained. He will be handed over to the Azad Maidan police in Mumbai for further legal process, the official said.     

A probe was on to ascertain the boy's intention behind issuing the threat to the 57-year-old actor, he said.

The Mumbai police last month stepped up Salman Khan's security after he received a threatening e-mail, which had led to cops earlier registering an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

The Dabangg actor was earlier provided with Y-plus category security by the police and he moved around in a bullet-proof car along with his personal security guards.

Last month, the Bandra police registered an FIR against three persons -- gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and one Rohit -- for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. 

Bishnoi, currently lodged in a Punjab jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Notably, in June 2022, an unidentified person had threatened Khan via a handwritten note. 

