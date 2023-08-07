News
Rediff.com  » News » Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS Delhi

Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 07, 2023 15:11 IST
A fire broke out in the endoscopy room on the second floor of the old OPD at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday. All patients in the room were evacuated safely, officials said.

IMAGE: Smoke billows from the second floor of the old OPD at the AIIMS in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

Visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing out of the windows.

The fire broke out on the second floor at the old Raj Kumari OPD of the main AIIMS building around 11.55 am, officials said, adding 13 fire tenders were put into service and the blaze was brought under control around 1 pm, officials said.

 

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

The officials said the search operating continued in the affected area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

AIIMS sources said said water from the underground water tank at the hospital was also used to douse the flames.

They said the fire was at the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
