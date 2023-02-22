Fire Engulfs Shanties In Dharavi

In the wee hours of Wednesday, February 22, 2023, a major fire broke out in Dharavi, India's largest urban slum.

The blaze erupted in some shanties in the Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar localities near the Dharavi fire station around 4.15 am, officials said.

At least 12 fire engines, eight water tankers and other fire brigade vehicles are engaged in the firefighting operation that is currently underway.

There has been no report of any injuries.

Glimpses of the fire in Dharavi:

