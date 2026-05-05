Probe Launched After Drone Spotted Over ISRO Campus

An investigation is underway after an unidentified drone was spotted flying over the ISRO ISITE campus in Bengaluru, raising security concerns and prompting legal action.

IMAGE: Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Key Points An unmanned aerial vehicle was allegedly spotted over ISRO's ISITE campus in Bengaluru, a designated 'No Drone Zone'.

The incident occurred on May 2, prompting a security probe.

A CISF sub-inspector reported the unidentified drone flying at approximately 80 to 100 feet.

A case has been registered against unknown persons for operating a drone in a prohibited area without permission, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Aircraft Act.

An unmanned aerial vehicle was allegedly spotted flying over the ISRO's ISITE campus here, a designated "No Drone Zone", following which a probe has been launched, police said on Tuesday.

Drone Sighting Details

The incident occurred at around 8.16 AM on May 2, they said.

A probe was launched following a complaint by a sub-inspector from the CISF who spotted the unidentified drone flying at a height of approximately 80 to 100 feet over the ISITE (Satellite Integration and Test Establishment) campus for about 10 to 12 seconds, police said.

Security Implications

According to the FIR, the ISRO ISITE campus is a highly sensitive and restricted area, designated as a "No Drone Zone." Any unauthorised aerial activity in such a sensitive zone poses a serious threat to security.

Despite being aware that this is a prohibited "No Drone Zone," some unknown individuals have carried out illegal drone activity in the restricted area, the complaint alleged.

Legal Action and Investigation

Police said a case has been registered against unknown persons at HAL police station under Section 329(3) (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Aircraft Act, for operating a drone in a prohibited area without permission.

Further investigation is underway, they added.