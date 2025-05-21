HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Several drone-like objects spotted over Kolkata sky

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 21, 2025 15:01 IST

Several drone-like objects were recently spotted hovering over the night sky in Kolkata, prompting the police to investigate the matter from all angles, including the possibility of espionage, officials said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least 8-10 such objects were found flying over the Hastings area, the Vidyasagar Setu and Maidan on Monday night, they said.

The Centre has also sought a report from the West Bengal government over the incident, a senior bureaucrat in the state administration said.

A Defence official said the “reports of drone sightings over Kolkata have been received and are currently under investigation”.

"Efforts are underway to ascertain the veracity of this event," he said in a statement.

 

Personnel at the Hastings Police Station first spotted these flying objects having similarities with drones, police sources said.

"These drone-like-objects were seen flying from the direction of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district late on Monday. They hovered over the Hastings area, the Second Hooghly Bridge (Vidyasagar Setu) and Fort William (the army's Eastern Command headquarters)," a police officer said.

Such flying objects were also seen over Park Circus area in the eastern part of the metropolis before disappearing, he said.

The Special Task Force (STF) and the Detective Department of Kolkata Police have already initiated an investigation, he said.

"We are probing the matter from all angles, including the possibility of espionage," the officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
