News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Drones spotted near Ambala air base, FIR filed

Drones spotted near Ambala air base, FIR filed

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 17, 2022 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Air Force has lodged a police complaint at the Ambala Cantonment police station after allegedly spotting two drones flying around Ambala Air Force Station on August 13 and August 15.

Photograph: ANI

An FIR has been filed in this connection, officials said.

As per the Air Force guidelines, flying of drones is prohibited around the Air Force Station.

"We received a complaint on August 15 from the Ambala Air Force Station about spotting a red-coloured drone; another flying object was witnessed on August 13. FIR registered immediately at Ambala Cantt PS u/s 188; action will be taken, probe underway," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Pooja Dabla.

Further investigations are underway.

 

Reports of unauthorized drones inside the Indian territory surrounding the border have been reported in various parts of the country.

Earlier, troops of the Border Security Force spotted the movement of a drone along the international border in Rajasthan on the intervening night of July 26 and 27.

The drone was found to be moving near the Gharsana sector of Sri Ganganagar district.

The patrolling team fired several rounds toward the drone.

"The information related to the drone was shared with the local police. A joint search operation is underway," said a senior BSF officer.

This came after BSF detained a Pakistani national on July 19, who crossed the International Border to allegedly kill the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
How India can NEUTRALISE Enemy Drones
How India can NEUTRALISE Enemy Drones
How to defend an air base from terrorists
How to defend an air base from terrorists
'Drones extremely dangerous addition to Pak terror'
'Drones extremely dangerous addition to Pak terror'
Are Modi, Shah Planning Operation Bihar?
Are Modi, Shah Planning Operation Bihar?
Is the world's richest man buying Manchester United?
Is the world's richest man buying Manchester United?
Biocon Biologics Plan Molecule Launch Every 1-2 Years
Biocon Biologics Plan Molecule Launch Every 1-2 Years
SKY's a 'very, very, exciting player'
SKY's a 'very, very, exciting player'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Drone attacks are an evolving threat'

'Drone attacks are an evolving threat'

Drones: Bleeding India Without War

Drones: Bleeding India Without War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances