Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington, DC.

Yellen -- who is 13 years and 3 days older than the FM -- and Sitharaman discussed strengthening the India-US economic and financial partnership, which has floundered unlike the India-US defence relationship.

IMAGE: Nirmalaji, accompanied by India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, arrives for her meeting with Secretary Yellen at the US Treasury department. All Photographs: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com