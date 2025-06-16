HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Filmmaker missing since Air India plane crash; wife fears...

Filmmaker missing since Air India plane crash; wife fears...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 09:48 IST

x

The family of a filmmaker have submitted DNA samples after he went missing on Thursday and his mobile phone location was last traced to just 700 metres away from the horrific Air India plane crash.

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel assist local administration in rescue work at the Air India plane crash site, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

The aircraft crashed into the campus of a medical college in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39pm on Thursday, killing 241 out of 242 on board as well as 29 on the ground.

Naroda-resident Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, directs music albums and went to meet someone at Law Garden area that afternoon, his wife Hetal said.

 

"My husband called me at 1.14pm to tell me his meeting is over and that he is on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off. After police was intimated, the last location of his mobile phone showed he was 700 metres away from the crash site," she said.

"His phone got switched off around 1:40pm (a minute after the ill-fated flight took off). His scooter and mobile phone are missing. All this is unusual since he would never use that route (as per the last location) to come home. We have submitted DNA samples to check if he was one of those killed on the ground due to the crash," Hetal added.

Since many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.

Three days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, which has so far claimed 270 lives, hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday the identification of 47 victims through DNA matching.

Authorities have handed over 24 bodies to the victims' families, they added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Anxious Wait For DNA Confirmation
The Anxious Wait For DNA Confirmation
The Last Farewell For Crash Victims
The Last Farewell For Crash Victims
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities
AI crash: Nagpur man clueless about daughter, grandson
AI crash: Nagpur man clueless about daughter, grandson
11 crash victims identified through DNA testing so far
11 crash victims identified through DNA testing so far

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

webstory image 2

8 Gifts Every Dad Deserves

webstory image 3

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

VIDEOS

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad2:41

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171...

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert2:21

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert

PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in Cyprus2:57

PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD