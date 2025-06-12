HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India crash: Nagpur man clueless about daughter, grandson

Air India crash: Nagpur man clueless about daughter, grandson

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: June 12, 2025 21:37 IST

A Nagpur-based man on Thursday said his daughter, her one-and-a-half-year-old son and her mother-in-law were on board the ill-fated London-bound flight which crashed in Ahmedabad city in the afternoon.

IMAGE: People gather near a damaged building at the site where an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Talking to PTI, Manish Kamdar said he had spoken to his daughter Yasha Modha, who resides in Ahmedabad, in the morning, but was now clueless about her and her two members' status following the plane crash.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

 

Kamdar said that apart from his daughter Yasha, her one-and-a-half-year old son Rudra, and her mother-in-law were on board that flight.

"I spoke to my daughter around 9 am today. But now, my family and I do not know anything about the condition of the passengers," he said.

Neither anyone from the airline (Air India), nor from the government has contacted them so far, he said.

"I am heading to Ahmedabad by road. My son-in-law is waiting outside the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and is clueless about their status. But he is not allowed inside. People there are being told that they will be allowed to enter only after (Gujarat) chief minister visits the hospital," Kamdar said.

According to him, his daughter's father-in-law, a resident of the UK, passed away in Ahmedabad a month back and the family was going to attend his prayer meeting scheduled on June 22 there.

According to Air India, of the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. The other 12 were two pilots and 10 crew members.

There was no official count of those killed even hours after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI171) crashed in the Ahmedabad civil hospital and BJ Medical College near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and burst into a ball of fire.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
