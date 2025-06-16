The Last Farewell For Crash Victims

Families mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones in the tragic plane crash.

IMAGE: Relatives of Shubh Modi, who lost his life in the Air India crash, at his funeral at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Kalpeshbhai Patni, 28, fainted while mourning his younger brother Akash Patni, 14, who died after debris from the Air India Dreamliner plane struck him, as relatives wait for Akash's body to arrive at his house for the last rites in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Urmilaben Patni mourns as she waits for her younger brother Akash Patni's body, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: People unload the coffin containing the remains of Megha Mehta, who lost her life in the Air India crash, for her cremation in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A woman prays during a vigil at the Vishwa Hindu Mandir in Southall, London, June 15, 2025 in memory of those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

IMAGE: Britain's King Charles insisted that the Trooping the Colour parade in London, June 14, 2025, mourn the victims of the Air India crash.

The king, Prince William, the prince of Wales, and other senior members of the British royal family wore black bands in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

