HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » The Last Farewell For Crash Victims

The Last Farewell For Crash Victims

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 09:14 IST

x

Families mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones in the tragic plane crash.

 

 

IMAGE: Relatives of Shubh Modi, who lost his life in the Air India crash, at his funeral at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kalpeshbhai Patni, 28, fainted while mourning his younger brother Akash Patni, 14, who died after debris from the Air India Dreamliner plane struck him, as relatives wait for Akash's body to arrive at his house for the last rites in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Urmilaben Patni mourns as she waits for her younger brother Akash Patni's body, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People unload the coffin containing the remains of Megha Mehta, who lost her life in the Air India crash, for her cremation in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman prays during a vigil at the Vishwa Hindu Mandir in Southall, London, June 15, 2025 in memory of those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Britain's King Charles insisted that the Trooping the Colour parade in London, June 14, 2025, mourn the victims of the Air India crash.
The king, Prince William, the prince of Wales, and other senior members of the British royal family wore black bands in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Unspeakable Grief Of Loss
The Unspeakable Grief Of Loss
For Guj man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last
For Guj man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last
Not finding direct flight proved fatal for Mumbai family
Not finding direct flight proved fatal for Mumbai family
'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'
'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'
'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'
'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

webstory image 2

8 Gifts Every Dad Deserves

webstory image 3

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

VIDEOS

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert2:21

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert

Delhi: 2 men, street dog die of electrocution in RK Puram0:35

Delhi: 2 men, street dog die of electrocution in RK Puram

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad2:41

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD