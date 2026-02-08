HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 'Feels like Pakistan': US Congressman's 'Islamisation' remark sparks row

'Feels like Pakistan': US Congressman's 'Islamisation' remark sparks row

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 08, 2026 11:49 IST

x

A US lawmaker is sparking controversy by alleging an 'Islamisation' of areas in Texas, claiming some local malls now feel more like Pakistan.

IMAGE: Brandon Gill was elected to Congress in 2024 . Photograph: @RepBrandonGill/X

Key Points

  • US Congressman Brandon Gill voices concerns about the perceived 'Islamisation' of areas in Texas.
  • Gill claims constituents feel like they are in Pakistan, not Dallas, when visiting local malls.
  • The lawmaker highlights the rise of mosques near long-held family lands as a contributing factor.
  • Gill asserts that 'mass Islamic migration is killing the America we know and love.'

An American lawmaker has voiced concern over the "Islamisation" of areas in certain constituencies in the US state of Texas, saying visiting local malls there "feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas."

"I hear from constituents all the time who are deeply and desperately concerned about the Islamisation of the Dallas area." Congressman Brandon Gill said during an interview with Real America's Voice on Friday. 

'Mass Islamic migration is killing the America'

The Republican lawmaker said his constituents are hearing about "mosques that are popping up near land that they or their family have owned for generations." 

"We have entire communities who are being transformed. And you hear about constituents talking about going to their local malls, and you look around, and it feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas, Texas. That's a problem," he added.

"Mass Islamic migration is killing the America we know and love," he said in a social media post.

Brandon Gill represents Texas’ 26th Congressional District

Gill represents Texas' 26th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives.

Gill was elected to Congress in 2024 and serves on the House Judiciary, Budget, and Oversight Committees, including the DOGE Subcommittee, "where he focuses on securing the border, protecting life, eradicating government waste, and restoring America's economic strength."

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad
12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad
Quetta in Ruins After Deadly Attacks
Quetta in Ruins After Deadly Attacks
Why Saudi Arabia Is Livid With The UAE
Why Saudi Arabia Is Livid With The UAE
Ajit Pawar's Balancing Act With Muslims
Ajit Pawar's Balancing Act With Muslims
Al Falah University chairman arrested in forgery case
Al Falah University chairman arrested in forgery case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration0:30

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look0:35

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian diaspora cultural showcase in Kuala Lumpur0:53

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO