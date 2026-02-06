HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad

12 killed in suicide bombing attack at mosque in Islamabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 06, 2026 16:16 IST

The attack came less than three months after a suicide bomber killed 12 people in a blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad.

IMAGE: A police officer walks past damage at the site, after militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • An explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah, a religious centre in Islamabad's Shehzad Town.
  • The suicide bomber was stopped at the gate of the Imambargah, but he blew himself up, killing 12 people.
  • Rescue operations are underway at the site of the Islamabad explosion.
  • A state of emergency has been declared at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) following the explosion.

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's capital, police sources said.

The powerful explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital.

The suicide bomber was stopped at the gate of the Imambargah, but he blew himself up, killing 12 people and injuring several others, they said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Police blames TTP for deadly attack

However, police sources said that the attacker was a foreign national and had links with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Rescue teams and police rushed to the site of the attack and began rescue operations.

An emergency was declared in the hospitals of the capital to deal with the situation, as the injured were being shifted to hospitals.

2nd attack in 3 months

The attack came less than three months after a suicide bomber killed 12 people in a blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad.

Friday's attack came when Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was visiting Pakistan. He arrived on a two-day state visit on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
