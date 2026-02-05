Quetta in Ruins After Deadly Attacks

Quetta in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province witnessed devastating attacks last week, resulting in significant damage to police stations and infrastructure.

Images document the aftermath showing destroyed vehicles, damaged buildings, and security forces at the scene.

Army personnel and officials surveyed the destruction while residents mourned the casualties in this volatile region affected by ongoing violence.

IMAGE: A damaged police station in Quetta, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged vehicles at a police station in Quetta. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged site in Quetta. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A person walks past the remains of a damaged vehicle at a site, after militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: A road leading to a damaged site is cordoned off. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Army soldiers gather at the site in Quetta. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers and residents gather to offer prayers for Liaquat Ali, a soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan, who was killed in the attacks, during his funeral in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Photograph: Ehsan Khattak/Reuters

Photographs Curated by and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff