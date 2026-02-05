HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Quetta in Ruins After Deadly Attacks

Quetta in Ruins After Deadly Attacks

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 05, 2026 17:01 IST

x

Quetta in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province witnessed devastating attacks last week, resulting in significant damage to police stations and infrastructure.

Images document the aftermath showing destroyed vehicles, damaged buildings, and security forces at the scene.

Army personnel and officials surveyed the destruction while residents mourned the casualties in this volatile region affected by ongoing violence.

A police officer and a person stand amid damages at a police station, following militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026

IMAGE: A damaged police station in Quetta, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

People walk amid damages at a police station, following militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026

Photograph: Reuters
 

A view of damaged vehicles at a police station, following militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026

IMAGE: Damaged vehicles at a police station in Quetta. Photograph: Reuters

A police officer walks past damage at the site, after militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026

IMAGE: A damaged site in Quetta. Photograph: Reuters

A person walks past the remains of a damaged vehicle at a site, after militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026

IMAGE: A person walks past the remains of a damaged vehicle at a site, after militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

A road leading to a site is cordoned off, after militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026

IMAGE: A road leading to a damaged site is cordoned off. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Army soldiers gather at the site, following militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, January 31, 2026

IMAGE: Army soldiers gather at the site in Quetta. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Soldiers and residents gather to offer prayers for Liaquat Ali, a soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan, who was killed during deadly militant attacks in Balochistan, during his funeral in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, February 2, 2026

IMAGE: Soldiers and residents gather to offer prayers for Liaquat Ali, a soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan, who was killed in the attacks, during his funeral in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Photograph: Ehsan Khattak/Reuters

Photographs Curated by and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Baloch Believe Pakistan Will Break Up'
'Baloch Believe Pakistan Will Break Up'
'Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'
'Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'
Why Baloch Hate Pakistan's Government
Why Baloch Hate Pakistan's Government
'Modi and the Indians just discovered the B-bomb'
'Modi and the Indians just discovered the B-bomb'
India must do more to back Balochistan struggle
India must do more to back Balochistan struggle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Mrunal Brings the Vibes While Promoting 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'1:07

Mrunal Brings the Vibes While Promoting 'Do Deewane Seher...

Shanaya Makes a Style Statement in a Chic Olive-Green Dress 0:24

Shanaya Makes a Style Statement in a Chic Olive-Green Dress

Shashi Tharoor Seen Leaving Parliament in a Wheelchair1:45

Shashi Tharoor Seen Leaving Parliament in a Wheelchair

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO