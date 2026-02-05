Al Falah University chairman arrested in forgery case

The chairman, Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, has been remanded to four days of police custody for further questioning.

IMAGE: The Al Falah University came under the scanner following the Red Fort blast in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The arrest follows two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch based on a complaint from the University Grants Commission.

The cases involve alleged irregularities and forgery related to the university's operations.

The Enforcement Directorate had initiated proceedings in the matter prior to the arrest.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah University, following two FIRs registered on a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the Delhi Blast, an official said.

The action came after the Enforcement Directorate had initiated proceedings in the matter.

Investigation into Al Falah University

The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort.

Siddiqui was produced before a local court, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning, the officer added. Further details awaited.