HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Al Falah University chairman arrested in forgery case

Al Falah University chairman arrested in forgery case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 05, 2026 10:33 IST

x

The chairman, Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, has been remanded to four days of police custody for further questioning. 

IMAGE: The Al Falah University came under the scanner following the Red Fort blast in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The arrest follows two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch based on a complaint from the University Grants Commission.
  • The cases involve alleged irregularities and forgery related to the university's operations.
  • The Enforcement Directorate had initiated proceedings in the matter prior to the arrest.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah University, following two FIRs registered on a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the Delhi Blast, an official said.

The action came after the Enforcement Directorate had initiated proceedings in the matter.

Investigation into Al Falah University

The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort.

Siddiqui was produced before a local court, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning, the officer added. Further details awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Fake patients, on paper docs': ED's Al Falah chargesheet
'Fake patients, on paper docs': ED's Al Falah chargesheet
Al Falah chairperson had 'incentives' to flee India: ED
Al Falah chairperson had 'incentives' to flee India: ED
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'
'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'
ED attaches Al Falah University assets worth Rs 140 cr
ED attaches Al Falah University assets worth Rs 140 cr

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

CRPF demolishes Maoist Leader Ramannas memorial in Gogunda, ending four decades of fear3:23

CRPF demolishes Maoist Leader Ramannas memorial in...

Dia Mirza Glows in an Ethereal White Saree1:07

Dia Mirza Glows in an Ethereal White Saree

Jaishankar, Rubio and Global Leaders Gather for Critical Minerals Summit1:18

Jaishankar, Rubio and Global Leaders Gather for Critical...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO