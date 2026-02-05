Why Saudi Arabia Is Livid With The UAE

What began as a mentor-protege relationship between UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has now evolved into a broader contest over influence, strategy, and leadership in the Middle East, points out Asif Ullah Khan.

IMAGE: Abu Dhabi's then Crown Prince (now president of the United Arab Emirates) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi, November 27, 2019. Photograph: WAM/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Tensions between the Arab neighbours has been simmering for years

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates now find themselves locked in rivalry

MbZ helped shape MbS' early assertive foreign policy

A prominent Saudi Arabian academic accusing the United Arab Emirates of throwing itself 'into the arms of Zionism' and acting as 'Israel's Trojan horse in the Arab world' -- in an effort to weaken Saudi Arabia and emerge as a dominant regional power -- cannot be dismissed as merely expressing a personal opinion.

His pointed criticism of Abu Dhabi is unlikely to be incidental, suggesting it may reflect broader political messaging from higher levels.

In a scathing column published in the Saudi newspaper Al Jazirah, Ahmed bin Othman al-Tuwaijri accused UAE leaders of being 'blinded' by 'hatred and jealousy' and of turning against the kingdom despite decades of Saudi support.

Tuwaijri, a former dean at the King Saud University and a former Shura Council member, singled out the emirate of Abu Dhabi for criticism, saying it was pursuing 'hostile plots under the guise of diplomacy' and was behind several attempts to destabilise the region.

Framing the emirate's actions as both ideological and existential threats, Tuwaijri said that the UAE, which is governed by Mohammed bin Zayed -- a staunch opponent of political Islam -- had collaborated with Israel to the detriment of Arab interests.

'They are trying to shift loyalty from Arab and Islamic solidarity toward external influence,' Tuwaijri wrote.

'This is a betrayal of God, His Messenger, and the entire nation, and it cannot be ignored.'

Simmering Discontent For Years

Tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been simmering for years, but burst out in an unprecedented manner shortly after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington in November.

The downward spiral in ties between the two Gulf neighbours has spread beyond the Arab world, with signs that Saudi Arabia is courting Pakistan for military partnerships, and the UAE is inching closer to Islamabad's arch-rival India.

The two leaders once acted almost as a single geopolitical force -- backing Egypt's military leadership, coordinating military intervention in Yemen, and spearheading the 2017 blockade of Qatar to curb political Islam and reshape Gulf power dynamics.

Once hailed as Gulf allies shaping a new Middle East order, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates now find themselves locked in rivalry, mistrust, and strategic competition.

What began as a close partnership -- reinforced by the personal bond between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed (MbZ) -- has steadily transformed into a struggle for regional influence. MbS was widely viewed as MbZ's protege.

As the older and more seasoned leader, MbZ helped shape the Saudi prince's early assertive foreign policy and reportedly lobbied for him in Washington and other Western capitals.

Today, Saudi Arabia is challenging the UAE's economic dominance, attempting to lure multinational firms from Dubai to Riyadh.

The two States clash over oil policy in OPEC+, support rival factions in Sudan, and increasingly pursue divergent regional strategies in Yemen, Africa, and the Horn of Africa.

Analysts now describe their relationship as a 'fractured fraternity' -- cooperation layered with rivalry and competition for Arab leadership.

This assumption is clearly reflected in al-Tuwaijri's outburst when he accused the UAE of trying to be a 'sub-imperial power that uses mercenaries, proxy militias, covert operations, and economic pressure to impose its will.'

He argues Emirati militarisation ultimately 'serves Israeli geopolitical goals, particularly weakening Egypt and Saudi Arabia.'

What began as a mentor-protege relationship between MbZ and MbS has now evolved into a broader contest over influence, strategy, and leadership in the Middle East.

