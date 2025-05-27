Fear has reduced: Farooq Abdullah urges tourists to return to Kashmir

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asserted that the atmosphere of fear in Kashmir has significantly reduced and urged the tourists to visit the valley again to enjoy its beauty.

IMAGE: JKNC president Farooq Abdullah speaks to the media regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, May 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also urged the External Affairs Ministry to make efforts for getting revoked the negative travel advisories issued by some countries against visiting J-K.

Tourism in Kashmir has been hit after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

"What happened here (Pahalgam attack) was very sad, it should not have happened. People were coming here happily. People were busy with their work, they were not asking for government jobs. The situation was such in Pahalgam that there were no rooms available here," Abdullah told PTI Videos in Pahalgam.

The NC chief visited the tourist resort and played golf at the Pahalgam Golf Course along with some friends.

He said while the attack created an atmosphere of fear, the government has taken some steps to improve the security situation in the valley.

"There was an atmosphere for fear, but I feel now the atmosphere of fear has reduced to a large extent. You can see how many people are coming to Pahlagam. I was in Gulmarg, there were 400-500 tourists," he observed.

"Thank God, the fear is now leaving. The government has also taken some steps to make the security system stronger. I think the people should come," he added.

The former Union minister appealed to the Centre to make efforts to withdraw travel advisories issued by several countries against visiting J-K.

"I also request the Central government, the foreign minister, that the time has come to remove the block placed by foreign countries on visiting India. Peace has come to both the countries and we are hopeful that peace will continue in the future as well. They should also be given permission to come here as they also want to see this place. Many of them are golfers and I hope they will come," he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Abdullah said many people play golf and the game has now got a place in Khelo India games as well.

"It is played in Olympics, Common Wealth games and Asian Games, so, now there is a need to have it everywhere. I think our people should come here in large numbers, play this sport so that India gets medals in these games," he said.

Praising Kashmir's natural beauty, he said, "Look at this weather and beauty, I have travelled to various places across the world, but I have not seen such beauty anywhere. I hope the people who watch your channel come here in large numbers, see this beauty and make the country stronger. We should not be afraid, if we are afraid, then we are dead".

On the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin on July 3, Abdullah said the pilgrimage is very important for us.

"It has been going on for many years. I hope more and pilgrims will come here to have a glimpse of Shankar Bhagvan, Bhole Nath comfortably, and then tell people back home how beautiful this place is," he said.

To a question about J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah holding a meeting of his council of ministers, as well as a meeting with tourism stakeholders at Pahalgam later in the day, the NC president said it is important and will send out a message that there is peace.

"One the people will get to know that the whole cabinet is here and there is peace. They will also meet the stakeholders. That will also have an impact because the people here, whether it is the ponywalla, palki wallah, hotelliers, taxiwallah, are bearing the most brunt

"These people have taken loans, some have taken it for renovation of houses and hotels, cabs, for horses. I hope that more and more people from our country come here and we show them that we have exhibited hospitality in the past and we will do that in future as well," he said.

Asked about reports of differences in the party especially with its Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Abdullah said attempts were always made to break his party but the leadership was not worried.

"This is not something new for us. It has been happening. They will continue their attempts. They did it in my time, in my father's time. It is not new for us, we are not worried. Why should we be worried?

"We are here to resolve the problems of the people and we will do that Insha Allah (God willing). You see how much change will come to this state in five years," he said.