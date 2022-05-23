News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Father Is Watching Uddhav

Father Is Watching Uddhav

By Rediff News Bureau
May 23, 2022 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for interesting glimpses of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at an exhibition on his late father Balasaheb Thackeray.

 

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray -- the first member of his family to become chief minister -- visits a photography exhibition titled Shriman Balasaheb Thackeray: Chitra and Charitra' (Photo and Character), organised by the Shreeman Balasaheb Thackeray Adhiyan Kendra, the University of Mumbai in association with the Bombay News Photographers Association at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir convocation hall in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uddhav stands next to a photograph of his father Balasaheb Thackeray and his mother Meenatai Thackeray; a photo frame of his late grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray can be seen in the background. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uddhav, with wife Rashmi Thackeray besides him, looks at a photograph where he is being blessed by his father while Rashmi performs aarti, presumably on the future CM's birthday. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A policeman clicks a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray at the exhibition. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Four days before Uddhav's visit, on May 18, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar visited the exhibition. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
In PHOTOS: Different strokes of Bal Thackeray
In PHOTOS: Different strokes of Bal Thackeray
Bal Thackeray was a cartoonist, and not a bad one at that
Bal Thackeray was a cartoonist, and not a bad one at that
In PHOTOS: The moods and shades of Bal Thackeray
In PHOTOS: The moods and shades of Bal Thackeray
Economic growth may have slowed to 3.5% in Q4 FY22
Economic growth may have slowed to 3.5% in Q4 FY22
Stronger the judge, greater the allegations, says SC
Stronger the judge, greater the allegations, says SC
French Open: Osaka, defending champ Krejcikova out
French Open: Osaka, defending champ Krejcikova out
Bitter Saha says Motera not Eden, is my home
Bitter Saha says Motera not Eden, is my home
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bal Thackeray, a mystery inside an enigma

Bal Thackeray, a mystery inside an enigma

'Bal Thackeray was a fabulous human being'

'Bal Thackeray was a fabulous human being'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances