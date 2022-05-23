Father Is Watching Uddhav

Please click on the images for interesting glimpses of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at an exhibition on his late father Balasaheb Thackeray.
IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray -- the first member of his family to become chief minister -- visits a photography exhibition titled Shriman Balasaheb Thackeray: Chitra and Charitra' (Photo and Character), organised by the Shreeman Balasaheb Thackeray Adhiyan Kendra, the University of Mumbai in association with the Bombay News Photographers Association at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir convocation hall in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Uddhav stands next to a photograph of his father Balasaheb Thackeray and his mother Meenatai Thackeray; a photo frame of his late grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray can be seen in the background. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Uddhav, with wife Rashmi Thackeray besides him, looks at a photograph where he is being blessed by his father while Rashmi performs aarti, presumably on the future CM's birthday. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo
IMAGE: A policeman clicks a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray at the exhibition. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Four days before Uddhav's visit, on May 18, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar visited the exhibition. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com