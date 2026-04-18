Delhi Police Nab Suspect In Double Murder Case

Delhi Police have apprehended the primary suspect in a double murder case where an elderly man and his son were fatally stabbed due to a financial disagreement in the Alaknanda area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Asad Siddiqui in connection with the double murder of Rakesh Sood and Karan Sood in Alaknanda.

The double murder stemmed from a long-standing financial dispute between the accused and the victims.

Rahul, a cousin of the deceased, was injured in the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police are analysing CCTV footage and mobile phone records to reconstruct the events leading up to the murders.

The incident has raised concerns about law and order in Delhi, particularly in gated communities.

Delhi Police has arrested the main accused behind the double murder of an elderly man and his son, who were stabbed to death in the south Delhi area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), while his cousin Rahul suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Details of the Alaknanda Double Murder Incident

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received around 9:20 pm on Friday from a private hospital in Saket, where three persons from Tara Apartments at Alaknanda under the CR Park police station in south Delhi were admitted by their relatives.

"Upon examination, Rakesh Sood and Karan Sood were declared brought dead by doctors, while Rahul was found injured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Aishwarya Singh, said.

Soon after the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. During the investigation, the police found that the incident took place due to a long-standing financial dispute.

Investigation and Arrest of the Accused

"The accused, Asad Siddiqui, a resident of Tara Apartments, attacked the victims with a sharp-edged object around 6 pm," Singh said.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence, while CCTV footage from the area is being analysed as part of the probe, the police said.

"Based on the survivor's statement, a case was registered, and the accused was arrested," Singh said. The vehicle used by the accused to flee from the crime scene has been seized.

Financial Dispute as Motive

Investigators suspect that the altercation may have escalated following disagreements over monetary dealings between the accused and the victims.

Police said that the mobile phones of the accused and the victims will be examined to establish the last communication exchanged between them. Technical analysis, including call detail records and digital evidence, is expected to play a crucial role in reconstructing the chain of events leading up to the murders.

Police are questioning the accused to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the nature of the financial dispute that led to the fatal attack. For many in the neighbourhood, the double murder left a lingering sense of disbelief. The elderly man is survived by his wife and two daughters, both aged around 30.

Political Reaction and Further Investigation

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a post on X, raised concerns over the law and order situation in the national capital.

Referring to the location, he said Tara Apartments in Alaknanda was considered a safe gated colony where several prominent figures, including former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, had resided, and added that such incidents reflect a worrying situation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Under Indian law, the accused would likely face charges of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police will now focus on gathering forensic evidence and witness statements to build a strong case for prosecution. Such incidents of violence stemming from financial disputes highlight the need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms within communities.