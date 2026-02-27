Assam Seeks Fast-Track Court in Zubeen Garg Death Case

The Assam government is seeking a fast-track court to expedite the Zubeen Garg death case trial, as his family pushes for justice and stringent punishment for those responsible in the singer's death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Assam government's decision to request the Gauhati High Court for a fast-track court to expedite the trial in the Zubeen Garg death case was welcomed by the celebrated singer's wife on Friday.

Garima Saikia Garg asserted that the family, along with fans and well-wishers of her husband, want the most stringent punishment for those responsible for his death.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Thursday that the state Cabinet has decided to request the Gauhati High Court for a fast-track court, maintaining that the decision was taken following a request by Garg's family, even though the government was happy with the existing court where the case is being heard.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year in Singapore, when he was there to attend the 4th North East India Festival.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's CID had investigated the death and filed its charge-sheet before a local court here, naming seven accused.

Family's Pursuit of Justice

Reacting to the Cabinet decision, Garima told reporters here, "We seek that the case is taken forward in a water-tight manner and the most stringent punishment is handed down to the accusedâ¦we hope that the judge will consider this a special case."

"We don't want any of the accused to get bail. No one who loved Zubeen Garg will want it," she said, in an apparent reference to the CM claiming that there was a "design" of a media group and the Congress to change the judge and ensure bail for the accused before the election to blame the BJP.

Garima maintained that the SIT's "flawless enquiry" has resulted in the identification of the culprits and submission of the charge-sheet in the case.

"The CM had also said that it (Zubeen's death) was planned long ago, and the SIT has also said it. Everything is there. It only needs to be established in the court, and that is why we were asking for a special court," she added.

Sarma had claimed on February 22 that a "conspiracy" was underway regarding the public demand for a fast-track court in the case.

Garima and Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar had on February 16 expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the case being heard by the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court, with the trial process yet to start.

Accused in the Case

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, are facing murder charges, while his cousin and suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg is charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Garg's two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are also in jail, charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.