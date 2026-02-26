Assam Seeks Fast-Track Court for Zubeen Garg Case

The Assam government is seeking a fast-track court to expedite the Zubeen Garg death case trial following a request from the singer's family, amidst allegations of a conspiracy to influence the proceedings.

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to request the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court to expedite the trial in the Zubeen Garg death case, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the decision was taken following a request by Garg's family, even though the government was happy with the existing court where the case is being heard.

"The Cabinet approved a proposal to request the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track or exclusive court for the trial of the Zubeen Garg case. After that, the Chief Justice will take the next step," he said.

Sarma said usually in most death-related cases, accused persons secure bail within three to four months once the trial begins.

"However, in this case, the bail petitions were rejected by the existing judge. The government believes that justice would have been ensured if the case remained with the existing judge.

"We have always said the family's views will be prime in this case. The family has requested a fast-track court. So, we will put forward their request to the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court," he added.

Background of the Zubeen Garg Case

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. He had gone to Singapore to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

On February 22, the chief minister had alleged that a "conspiracy" was underway regarding the public demand for a fast-track court in the case.

He had claimed that a preparation was going on to take away the case from this judge to help the accused.

"This is a design of a particular news channel, a particular newspaper, and the Congress party to change the judge, grant bail to the accused before the election, and blame the BJP. It is just politics. There is a conspiracy to give bail and put the BJP in an awkward position," he had said.

Sarma had also asserted that the state government would transfer the case to a fast-track court, but it would not be responsible for the consequences then.

Dissatisfaction with Current Court Proceedings

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, and Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar, on February 16 had expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the case being heard by the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court.

With several petitions filed before the court on different aspects by the accused, the entire process has been delayed as the trial is yet to begin, Kamar had said.

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, his two band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and his PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are in jail as accused in the case.

Shyamkanu is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who was also the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission. Gauhati University's VC Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the Education Advisor to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, is another elder brother of him.