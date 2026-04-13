Odisha Farmer Murdered Near Betel Leaf Farm: Police Investigate

A 58-year-old farmer was brutally murdered near his betel leaf farm in Odisha's Ganjam district, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the shocking crime.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A 58-year-old farmer, Ekadesi Nahak, was allegedly hacked to death near his farmland in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The farmer was attacked with sharp weapons while on his way to his betel leaf farm.

Police are investigating the murder, but the motive behind the crime is currently unknown.

Senior police officers have visited the crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the farmer's death.

A 58-year-old farmer was allegedly hacked to death near his farmland in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ekadesi Nahak, was a resident of Panchama village in the Golanthara police station area, they said.

Nahak was on his way to his betel leaf farm when he was attacked by unidentified assailants with sharp weapons. He died on the spot, they added.

Senior officers, including Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, visited the crime scene.

Investigation into Farmer's Murder

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said.