Kerala Farmer's Death at CPI Office Sparks Investigation

A Kerala farmer's death by hanging at a CPI office is under investigation after sparking local protests and raising questions about allegations against party leaders.

Key Points A farmer, Chellappan Pulikkasheri, was found dead by hanging at a CPI office in Thalayazham, near Vaikom, Kerala.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the farmer's death.

Family sources indicate the farmer had previously made allegations against local CPI leaders regarding agricultural activities.

Local residents staged a brief protest at the CPI office following the discovery of the body.

A farmer was found dead by hanging at a CPI office premises in this district of Kerala on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Thalayazham near Vaikom, and the deceased was identified as Chellappan Pulikkasheri, a local farmer.

"He was a farmer and reportedly a local public activist. Inquest procedures are progressing. We have to confirm other details," a police officer said.

According to family sources, he had earlier levelled allegations against some local CPI leaders in connection with his agriculture-related activities.

Local people staged a protest for some time at the party office after his body was found hanging there.

The officer said there was no protest at the moment, and an investigation was underway.