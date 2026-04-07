Kerala Farmer's Death at CPI Office Sparks Investigation

A Kerala farmer's death by hanging at a CPI office is under investigation after sparking local protests and raising questions about allegations against party leaders.
Key Points
- A farmer, Chellappan Pulikkasheri, was found dead by hanging at a CPI office in Thalayazham, near Vaikom, Kerala.
- Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the farmer's death.
- Family sources indicate the farmer had previously made allegations against local CPI leaders regarding agricultural activities.
- Local residents staged a brief protest at the CPI office following the discovery of the body.
A farmer was found dead by hanging at a CPI office premises in this district of Kerala on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened in Thalayazham near Vaikom, and the deceased was identified as Chellappan Pulikkasheri, a local farmer.
"He was a farmer and reportedly a local public activist. Inquest procedures are progressing. We have to confirm other details," a police officer said.
According to family sources, he had earlier levelled allegations against some local CPI leaders in connection with his agriculture-related activities.
Local people staged a protest for some time at the party office after his body was found hanging there.
The officer said there was no protest at the moment, and an investigation was underway.