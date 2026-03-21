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Home  » News » Kerala Teacher's Death Sparks Suicide Claims Amidst Election Duty Stress

Kerala Teacher's Death Sparks Suicide Claims Amidst Election Duty Stress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 14:13 IST

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A teacher and Booth Level Officer in Kerala was found dead, leading to allegations that election duty pressure drove him to suicide, prompting a police investigation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A teacher in Kerala, who also served as a Booth Level Officer (BLO), was found dead in a river.
  • The family alleges the death was a suicide caused by excessive pressure from election-related work.
  • Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation into the incident.
  • Relatives are demanding a thorough probe and claim the teacher was under severe stress due to election duties.

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) drowned in a river at Mogral Puthur, Kasaragod, with his family alleging suicide due to work pressure, police said.

The deceased Booth Level Officer has been identified as Muhammad Savad (31), a native of Kottakunnu in Mogral Puthur, who worked as a government school teacher and BLO in the area.

 

According to police, Savad's body was found in a river near Kadavath at around 9.30 am. Though he was rushed to the Kasaragod Government General Hospital, he was declared dead.

Police said that Savad had left his house on a motorcycle around 7 am for work. The vehicle was later found parked near a bridge over the river, they added.

Family Demands Investigation

However, family members and relatives refused to accept the body, demanding a detailed probe into the incident.

A relative told reporters that Savad was under severe pressure due to election-related work. They also demanded that the district collector reach the hospital and assure a proper investigation.

Officials said the district collector would meet the family soon, after which the body would be shifted to the mortuary.

Police Investigation Underway

Kasaragod police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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