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Maharashtra Farmer Arrested for Hiding Cannabis Plants in Sorghum Crop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 25, 2026 18:24 IST

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A farmer in Maharashtra has been arrested after police discovered cannabis plants hidden amongst his sorghum crop, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug cultivation in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A farmer in Beed, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly growing cannabis plants.
  • The cannabis plants were concealed within a jowar (sorghum) crop on the farmer's land.
  • Police seized 42 cannabis plants valued at approximately Rs 1.74 lakh during the raid.
  • The farmer, Bhausaheb Tatyaba Turukmare, has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A 60-year-old farmer from Maharashtra's Beed district has been arrested for allegedly growing cannabis plants concealed within a jowar (sorghum) crop, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a farm at Sushi (Wadgaon) on Tuesday and seized 42 cannabis plants valued at about Rs 1.74 lakh, they said.

 

Accused Bhausaheb Tatyaba Turukmare had intercropped the contraband with his jowar plantation, they said.

Besides the police, forensic experts and officials from the revenue and agriculture departments were also part of the raid team, cops said.

Turukmare has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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