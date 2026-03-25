Maharashtra Farmer Arrested for Hiding Cannabis Plants in Sorghum Crop

A farmer in Maharashtra has been arrested after police discovered cannabis plants hidden amongst his sorghum crop, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug cultivation in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A farmer in Beed, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly growing cannabis plants.

The cannabis plants were concealed within a jowar (sorghum) crop on the farmer's land.

Police seized 42 cannabis plants valued at approximately Rs 1.74 lakh during the raid.

The farmer, Bhausaheb Tatyaba Turukmare, has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A 60-year-old farmer from Maharashtra's Beed district has been arrested for allegedly growing cannabis plants concealed within a jowar (sorghum) crop, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a farm at Sushi (Wadgaon) on Tuesday and seized 42 cannabis plants valued at about Rs 1.74 lakh, they said.

Accused Bhausaheb Tatyaba Turukmare had intercropped the contraband with his jowar plantation, they said.

Besides the police, forensic experts and officials from the revenue and agriculture departments were also part of the raid team, cops said.

Turukmare has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.