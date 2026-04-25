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Three Drown In Ganga During Tonsure Ceremony In Bhagalpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 17:20 IST

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A family tragedy struck in Bhagalpur, Bihar, as three members drowned in the Ganga river during a tonsure ceremony, prompting an ex-gratia announcement from the Chief Minister.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three family members drowned in the Ganga river in Bhagalpur during a tonsure ceremony.
  • The family, from Madhepura district, had come to Bhagalpur for the ritual.
  • The victims slipped into deep water while bathing in the river.
  • Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased.

Three members of a family, including two siblings, drowned in the Ganga in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at a ghat in Jhalludas Tola in the Naugachia police station area on Friday, they said.

 

Tonsure Ceremony Turns Tragic

The family, from Bhatgama in Madhepura district, had come to the ghat in Bhagalpur for a tonsure ceremony. They went to bathe in the river during the ceremony, but three of them slipped and were swept away into deep water within moments, police said.

The bodies were later fished out of the river, they said.

Government Announces Compensation

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for each of the deceased.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," he said in a statement.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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