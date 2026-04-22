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Delhi Police Bust Stolen Phone Racket, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 22, 2026 20:52 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a stolen phone racket in West Delhi, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of numerous high-end mobile devices.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested two individuals for allegedly running a stolen phone racket in West Delhi.
  • The accused were apprehended near the SDM Office in Rajouri Garden following a tip-off.
  • Police recovered 33 high-end mobile phones and two tablets from the accused.
  • Three of the recovered phones have been linked to theft cases registered at local police stations.
  • An investigation is underway to identify other associates and trace the origin of the stolen devices.

Police said on Wednesday that they arrested two people for allegedly running a stolen phone racket in West Delhi, recovering 33 high-end handsets and two tablets.

Accused Apprehended In Rajouri Garden

The accused, identified as Karan (30) and Vikram (30), both residents of Raghubir Nagar, were apprehended near the SDM Office on Ring Road in Rajouri Garden on April 19 following a tip-off, a senior police officer said.

 

Investigation Uncovers Stolen Goods

During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in selling stolen and snatched mobile phones, police said.

Officials recovered a total of 33 mobile phones and two tablets. They linked three of the phones to theft cases registered at the Hari Nagar and Rajouri Garden police stations, adding that they suspect the remaining devices are stolen.

Ongoing Investigation

Police said an investigation is underway to identify other associates and trace the origin of the recovered devices.

The Delhi Police regularly conduct operations to curb the sale of stolen goods in the city. Such rackets often involve multiple layers of individuals, from those who commit the thefts to those who sell the stolen items.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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