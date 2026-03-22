IAS Impersonator Flees with Bride's Dowry in Alleged Marriage Scam

A groom in India is on the run after allegedly scamming his bride's family out of a significant dowry by impersonating an IAS officer, highlighting the risks of matrimonial fraud.

Key Points A groom in Uttar Pradesh allegedly fled with Rs 15 lakh dowry after posing as an IAS officer.

The accused allegedly deceived the bride's family using fake interview clips and photos with politicians.

The bride's family spent approximately Rs 30 lakh on the wedding before discovering the alleged fraud.

Police suspect the accused may be a serial scammer involved in multiple fraudulent marriages.

An FIR has been registered, and authorities are actively searching for the accused and his sister.

A newly married man fled with the Rs 15 lakh given to him as dowry by the bride's family, and it came to light later that he was an alleged serial scammer, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Pritam Kumar Nishad from Etawah, allegedly posed as an IAS officer to deceive the woman into marrying him. He is currently absconding with his sister, and a case has been filed against him for cheating, dowry harassment, and forgery, officials said.

According to the police, the woman's family claimed that they spent nearly Rs 30 lakh for the wedding that was solemnised on March 11.

The match was arranged through a matrimonial group, where the accused introduced himself as an IAS officer, sharing purported interview clips, office visuals, and photographs with politicians to gain the family's trust.

Despite initially claiming he would marry without dowry, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh shortly before the engagement. The bride's family paid Rs 10 lakh in cash during the engagement and the remaining Rs 5 lakh on the wedding day, the police said.

Discovery of the Alleged Fraud

The fraud came to light on Saturday after the woman reached Etawah, and a wedding attendee informed the family that the accused was not a civil servant. When her relatives visited the address provided by him, they found her in a small rented room, while the accused and his sister had fled, the police added.

The woman has also alleged that the accused planned to take her to Goa and sell her, and accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

The police suspect that the accused may have been involved in multiple such marriages in the past. Based on a complaint lodged at the cantonment police station, an FIR was registered on Saturday evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said efforts are underway to arrest the accused.