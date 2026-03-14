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Newly-Wed Woman Vanishes at Bus Stop While Husband Buys Food

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 22:50 IST

A newlywed bride mysteriously vanished from a bus stop in Moradabad, India, while her husband briefly stepped away to purchase snacks, prompting a police investigation into her disappearance.

Key Points

  • A newly-married woman disappeared from a bus stop in Moradabad while her husband was buying her snacks.
  • The incident occurred at Bilari bus station when the couple was waiting for their next bus after visiting the wife's family for Holi.
  • The husband returned from buying fritters to find his wife missing, with no one at the bus stop having seen her leave.
  • Police have registered a missing person report and are currently investigating the disappearance of the woman in Moradabad.

In a rather unusual incident, a newly-married woman reportedly fled from a bus stand in Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, when her husband had gone to buy 'pakodas' (fritters) for her.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 9 at Bilari bus station in Moradabad district, when Pritam Singh from Amroha district went to bring his wife, Rinjhim, back from her maternal home, which she was visiting for Holi. The couple had married in December last year.

 

During the journey, the two got down at the Bilari bus stand to wait for their next bus. Rimjhim (18) then told her husband Pritam that she was hungry and asked him to get her some hot fritters from a stall.

Pritam went to buy the snack. But when he returned a few minutes later, he could not find his wife. At first, he assumed she might be close by. But after searching the area and asking people around, he found no trace of her. No one at the bus stand had seen her leave the place.

Police Investigation into Missing Woman

Bilari Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and said that a missing report has been registered in this connection.

He added that the missing woman is yet to be traced.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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