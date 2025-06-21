HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Husband catches wife with another man, gets them married

June 21, 2025 18:13 IST

A man arranged the wedding of his wife of fifteen years to another man in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda village, and said he wanted to have no ties to her, claiming she tried to poison him and offer drugs to their son.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The marriage was held on Thursday evening at a temple, and the man, in the presence of a priest, washed off the sindoor from his wife's forehead and saw her exchange garlands with the other man, locals said.

The wedding was arranged after Harishchandra, 42, allegedly caught his wife Karishma, 36, with Shivraj Chauhan on Tuesday, following which a lengthy community meeting took place but yielded no solution.

 

Karishma, however, claimed the entire thing was forced upon her, and said while she had an ongoing discord with her husband, she was not in a relationship with Shivraj, locals said.

Khodare Station House Officer (SHO) Prabodh Kumar said that no formal complaint has been received from any party yet but if a complaint is filed, a thorough investigation will be conducted and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Locals said that Harishchandra and Karishma had been married for 15 years and have two children. After the temple marriage, Karishma took their daughter with her, while their son remains with Harishchandra.

Harishchandra said that he no longer wishes to have any ties with Karishma.

Speaking to medipersons, he said, "Karishma attempted to poison me and tried to harm our son by giving him drugs."

As per locals, Karishma has denied all allegations against her, claiming the entire wedding was forced on her.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
