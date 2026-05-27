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Gurugram Clinic Run By Fake Doctor Busted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 22:20 IST

A man posing as a doctor and running an illegal clinic in Gurugram has been arrested after a raid by health and drug control officials.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A fake clinic in Gurugram, run by a man without a medical degree, has been busted by authorities.
  • Sukumar Biswas, originally from West Bengal, was arrested for operating the 'Dr. Bengali Janta Seva Clinic' for six years.
  • The clinic lacked necessary certifications, including a biomedical waste disposal certificate and valid drug licenses.
  • Biswas confessed to treating patients without proper medical qualifications, leading to his arrest under the Medical Council Act and the Fraud Act.

A man who had allegedly been treating patients with no medical degree for around six years in his fake clinic in Yadav Market, Gurugram was busted by officials, police said on Wednesday.

A joint team of the health department and the drug control department carried out a raid at the fake clinic in the New Palam Vihar area in a special operation last night, they said.

 

Fake Clinic Operation Exposed

Sukumar Biswas, a native of West Bengal, was running the clinic named, "Dr. Bengali Janta Seva Clinic" in Yadav Market, Sector 110.

Officials said the fake doctor who was putting patients' lives at risk was arrested red-handed.

This entire operation was carried out by a special team led by District Civil Hospital Medical Officer Dr Om Prakash and Drug Control Officer Dr Suresh Kumar.

Investigation and Arrest

According to an official, the department had been receiving anonymous complaints against this clinic for a long time. After verifying the complaint, the team conducted a planned raid on this clinic located in Yadav Market late at night.

When officials asked him for his medical degree, registration certificate and drug license, he failed to produce any documents, police said.

The clinic also did not have a biomedical waste disposal certificate or valid records of the purchase and sale of medicines.

Biswas allegedly confessed that he had been treating patients in the area for the past six years without a medical degree, they added.

Based on a complaint by a medical officer, a case was lodged against him at Bajghera police station under various serious sections of the Medical Council Act and the Fraud Act.

A senior police officer said that they are interrogating Biswas to determine if anyone else was involved with him in the "illegal business".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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