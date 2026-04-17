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How A Fake Payment Executive Scammed Delhi Shopkeepers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 17, 2026 17:59 IST

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A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly posing as a digital payment platform employee and scamming shopkeepers by exploiting vulnerabilities in sound box devices.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping shopkeepers in East Delhi.
  • The accused posed as an employee of a digital payment platform.
  • He allegedly targeted shopkeepers by offering to check defective sound boxes.
  • The accused used his knowledge of digital payment systems to commit the fraud.

A 20-year-old man posing as an employee of a digital payment platform was arrested for allegedly duping shopkeepers in East Delhi under the pretext of checking defective sound boxes, officials said on Friday.

Accused Arrested After Technical Probe

The accused, Sunny Kumar, a resident of Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday following a technical and financial probe.

 

According to the police, the case came to light after a complaint was lodged by Rishipal Singh, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, on April 8.

Singh alleged that a man visited his shop posing as a representative of a digital payment service provider and offered to check a defective payment sound box.

Modus Operandi Of The Scam

"During the visit, the accused allegedly gained the complainant's trust and took possession of his mobile phone. He then removed the SIM card and used it to carry out unauthorised transactions, withdrawing Rs 13,500 from the victim's bank accounts," a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on April 15, and an investigation was initiated. A police team analysed bank transactions and found that the defrauded amount had been transferred to a bank account.

Accused Had Prior Knowledge Of Payment Systems

"Examination of KYC details and technical surveillance helped identify the accused, who was subsequently traced and arrested from Muradnagar," the police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Kumar had previously worked with a digital payment company, which helped him understand digital payment systems and customer handling.

He allegedly misused this knowledge to impersonate service personnel and target small shopkeepers using sound box devices. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Under Indian law, Sunny Kumar could face charges of fraud, cheating, and identity theft, which carry potential prison sentences and fines. The police will likely investigate whether Kumar acted alone or was part of a larger organised crime ring targeting small businesses.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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