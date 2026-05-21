Delhi Bike Taxi Rider Arrested For Mobile Snatching

A habitual offender posing as a bike taxi rider has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting late-night passengers, highlighting the risks associated with unregulated transport services.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rapido/Facebook

Key Points A bike taxi rider in Delhi was arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones from late-night passengers.

The accused posed as a bike taxi rider, offering cheaper fares to lure unsuspecting passengers.

The rider allegedly used a stolen motorcycle to commit the crimes.

Police recovered stolen mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the offences.

The accused has a history of involvement in theft and snatching cases across Delhi.

A 37-year-old habitual offender, who allegedly posed as a bike taxi rider to target unsuspecting late-night passengers before snatching their mobile phones and fleeing, was arrested, officials said on Thursday.

Bike Taxi Rider's Modus Operandi

Police said the accused, Munender, a resident of Singhu village in outer north Delhi, used a stolen motorcycle to carry out the crimes and specifically targeted passengers by offering rides at cheaper fares during night hours.

"The case came to light after a man approached police on May 20 alleging that a bike taxi rider had snatched his mobile phone near Hans Bhawan on BSZ Marg in the ITO area," a senior police officer said.

Details of the Crime

According to the police, the complainant had booked a ride for Okhla when the rider offered him a lower fare and persuaded him to travel without using the application. Near BSZ Marg, the accused allegedly asked the passenger to get off the motorcycle on the pretext of a police check due to the absence of a helmet.

"As soon as the complainant started crossing the road, the rider snatched his mobile phone and sped away," an officer said.

Investigation and Arrest

An FIR was registered at the IP Estate police station. A police team analysed CCTV footage and developed local intelligence inputs before tracing and arresting the accused from the Vikas Marg area.

Recovery and Confession

During interrogation, Munender allegedly confessed to his involvement in multiple cases. Police recovered the complainant's phone, another stolen mobile phone linked to a separate case in north Delhi, and the motorcycle used in the offence, which was found stolen from the Narela area.

Accused's Criminal History

The police said the accused was previously involved in several theft and snatching cases across Delhi.