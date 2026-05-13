Rape Accused Nabbed In Delhi Mobile Snatching Investigation

A 26-year-old rape accused was arrested by Delhi Police during a mobile snatching investigation, revealing a history of snatching and robbery.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrest a 26-year-old rape accused during a mobile snatching investigation.

The accused, Manoj alias Mannu alias Monu, was apprehended by the Ashok Vihar police.

The arrest followed a complaint about a mobile phone snatching incident near Azadpur Railway Station.

Two snatched mobile phones were recovered from the accused's possession.

The accused was previously involved in six cases of snatching and robbery and is wanted in a rape case in Agra.

A 26-year-old rape accused was arrested by the Delhi Police, following an investigation into a mobile phone snatching case, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Apprehended in Ashok Vihar

The accused, identified as Manoj alias Mannu alias Monu, a resident of CSA Colony in Wazirpur Industrial Area, was apprehended by the Ashok Vihar police station team.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the snatching incident near the Azadpur Railway Station was received on May 4.

The complainant alleged that Manoj, who was known to him, had snatched his mobile phone and fled.

Investigation and Recovery

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following which a team was formed to trace the accused.

During investigation, CCTV footage from the area was scanned and local intelligence was developed, leading to the identification and arrest of the accused, police said.

Two snatched mobile phones were recovered from his possession, including one linked to another snatching case registered at the Ashok Vihar police station in September 2025, they said.

Accused's Criminal History

Police said the accused was previously involved in six cases of snatching and robbery.

Further investigation revealed that he was also wanted in a rape case registered at the Barhan police station in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, police added.