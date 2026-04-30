Budaun Police Bust Fake Aadhaar Card Racket, Three Arrested

Budaun Police have dismantled a fake Aadhaar card racket, arresting three individuals involved in producing forged identity documents and seizing equipment used in the illegal operation.

Key Points Budaun Police busted a gang producing fake Aadhaar cards and forged documents.

Three members of the gang were arrested in the Hazratpur area.

Police seized fingerprint scanners, laptops, and a large number of fake Aadhaar cards.

The gang had been operating for a long time, misleading people and earning money illegally.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the fake Aadhaar card racket.

Budaun Police on Thursday busted a gang allegedly involved in preparing fake Aadhaar cards and forged documents, and arrested three of its members, officials said.

Illegal Aadhaar Setup Uncovered

The action was carried out in the Hazratpur area, where the accused were found operating an illegal setup to generate fake identity documents, they said.

The accused have been identified as Farman Ali, a resident of Munshi Nagla, Anuj Kumar of Uprela, and Brajnandan of Sirsauli.

Seized Equipment and Documents

The police said a fingerprint scanner, three laptops, a hard disk, a scanner, a large number of Aadhaar cards and several suspicious documents were recovered from their possession.

Investigation and Further Arrests

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang had been involved in preparing fake identity documents for a long time, misleading people and earning money through illegal means, officials said.

Station House Officer Pushpendra Singh said the accused have been produced before a court, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the gang.

He added that further revelations are likely as the investigation progresses.